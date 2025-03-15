Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

