Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 247.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 311,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,811,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

