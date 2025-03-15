Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%.
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HAYD stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. Haydale Graphene Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
