Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.12) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative net margin of 126.76% and a negative return on equity of 96.62%.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of HAYD stock opened at GBX 0.13 ($0.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. Haydale Graphene Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

