HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

