HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. National Grid plc has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

