HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $68.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 115,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $7,839,343.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,486,131.04. The trade was a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This trade represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,752,001. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

