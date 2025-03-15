HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 40.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 113.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $23.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

