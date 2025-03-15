HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Camtek by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,670,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,743,000 after acquiring an additional 154,548 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,135,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,711,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 818,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Camtek by 107.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,548,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.