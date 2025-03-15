Head to Head Review: Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Visteon and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 0 5 9 0 2.64 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $117.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

This table compares Visteon and Sense Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.87 billion 0.56 $486.00 million $9.81 8.22 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 7.09% 24.58% 10.76% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visteon beats Sense Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding. It offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control units to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Runtime, a middleware enabling communication between domains and apps to be shown on any display; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions, into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Sense Technologies

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

