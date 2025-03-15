Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $18.41. 97,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,120. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

