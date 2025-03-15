Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 11,992 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 284,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

