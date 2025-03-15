Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 868 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.