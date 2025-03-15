Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 216 ($2.79). 3,533,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,837,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 200 ($2.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.69) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.49) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273 ($3.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 202.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

