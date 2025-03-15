Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Darren M. Shapland Acquires 30,000 Shares

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £77,400 ($100,116.41).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 261 ($3.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.01. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.50 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.59). The firm has a market cap of £450.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.43) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

