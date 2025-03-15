Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $76,794.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 775,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,664.84. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies comprises approximately 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

