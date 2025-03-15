ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ IZM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,499. ICZOOM Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $52.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96.

ICZOOM Group Company Profile

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

