IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.
IDW Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46.
About IDW Media
