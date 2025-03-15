IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Releases Earnings Results

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

IDW Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981. IDW Media has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

