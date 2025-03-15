iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iHuman Trading Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. iHuman has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.37.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

About iHuman

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHuman Inc. ( NYSE:IH Free Report ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iHuman worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

