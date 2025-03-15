IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Purchases 7 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($25.97) per share, with a total value of £140.56 ($181.81).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,836 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £128.52 ($166.24).

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,977 ($25.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($27.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,936.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,843. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMI ( LON:IMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 122.50 ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. IMI had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 11.46%. Analysts expect that IMI plc will post 137.9737609 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,250 ($29.10) to GBX 2,400 ($31.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

About IMI

IMI plc is a specialist engineering company operating in fluid and motion control markets. We combine our deep engineering knowledge with strong applications expertise to develop solutions for the most acute industry problems. We help our customers become safer, more sustainable and more productive. IMI employs around 10,000 people, has manufacturing facilities in 19 countries and operates a global service network.

