Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Immatics Stock Up 16.5 %

IMTXW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Immatics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

