Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Up 48.3% in February

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Immatics Stock Up 16.5 %
IMTXW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Immatics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
Immatics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.