Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VOO stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.52 and a 200-day moving average of $538.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

