Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 57.6% in February

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Stock Performance
Innovative Food stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 25,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.50.
About Innovative Food
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.