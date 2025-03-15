Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.86. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Inovalis S.A. bought 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,594. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

