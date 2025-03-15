Insider Buying: Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Insider Buys $2,800,105.00 in Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Pender purchased 269,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $2,800,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,605.15. This represents a 59.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Venture Global Stock Up 10.0 %

VG stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $20.00 price target on Venture Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Venture Global

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.