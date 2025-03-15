Insider Buying: Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Acquires 542,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,695,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,597,729.08. The trade was a 6.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,347,903.84.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 5.1 %

VSCO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.