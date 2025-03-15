Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 54,062 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70.
B2Gold Stock Up 1.7 %
TSE BTO opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -25.32%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
