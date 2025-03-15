Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $100,668.36 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Everi by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,924,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,516,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth $33,507,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,214,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 229,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,815,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

