Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.69, for a total value of $590,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,183.76. This trade represents a 29.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -84.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Natera
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Natera by 34.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.