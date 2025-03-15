Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) Director Sells 3,539 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) Director Elisabeth B. Donohue sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $74,460.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,160. This represents a 46.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE GAP opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

