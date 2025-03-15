Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Insulet were worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Insulet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.53.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

