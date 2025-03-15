Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $457,200.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,236,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,288,549.25. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.41 and a beta of 0.77. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $77.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

