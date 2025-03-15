Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

