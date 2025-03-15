International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 121000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

