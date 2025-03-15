Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 486963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

