Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
PSCF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $62.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.