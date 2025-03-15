Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

PSCF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $62.24.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.