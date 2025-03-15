Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance

Shares of ICMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 19,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,304. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

