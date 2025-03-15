IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 132,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 129,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.28 and a fifty-two week high of $256.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.95.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

