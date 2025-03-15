Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $86.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497.60. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,069,785 shares of company stock worth $254,537,238. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.