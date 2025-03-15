iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 41,181 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $77.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

