iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

