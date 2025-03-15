iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

