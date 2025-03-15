iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance
COMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 105,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,352. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.53.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.
Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.