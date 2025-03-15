iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. 105,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,352. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $691.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s payout ratio is -59.90%.

Institutional Trading of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 102,473 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 270,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 45,729 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 253,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

