iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN opened at $26.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

