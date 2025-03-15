iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 887,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 355,440 shares.The stock last traded at $21.50 and had previously closed at $21.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

