iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) is Clearstead Trust LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 9.4% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $43,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.48 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

