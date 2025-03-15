iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Position Raised by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,310,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,828 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.