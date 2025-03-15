iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Maiden Cove Capital LLC

Maiden Cove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $171.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $154.17 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

