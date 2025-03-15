iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $50,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $201.12 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.72.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.