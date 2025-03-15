iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.32 and last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 130148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

