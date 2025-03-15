iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.32 and last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 130148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.