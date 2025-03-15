iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.32 and last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 130148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.23.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,484 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,307 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

