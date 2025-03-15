iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.